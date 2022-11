(STACKER) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Oregon using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Oregon breweries have the tastiest offerings.

19. Bend Brewing Company

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #98. Ching Ching (Fruited Kettle Sour)

18. Gigantic Brewing Company

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #97. Massive! – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Barleywine)

17. Rogue Ales

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #84. Double Chocolate Stout (American Imperial Stout)

16. Crux Fermentation Project

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #78. [BANISHED] Tough Love (Russian Imperial Stout)

15. Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #73. Laurelwood Megafauna (Imperial IPA)

14. Caldera Brewing Company

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #68. Mogli (Imperial Porter)

13. Fort George Brewery + Public House

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #60. Matryoshka Bourbon Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)

12. Pelican Pub & Brewery

Number of top beers in Oregon: 1

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #8. Mother Of All Storms (English Barleywine)

11. Alesong Brewing & Blending

Number of top beers in Oregon: 2

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #45. Mocha Rhino Suit (Sweet / Milk Stout)

— #88. Rhino Suit (Sweet / Milk Stout)

10. pFriem Family Brewers

Number of top beers in Oregon: 3

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #69. Triple IPA (Imperial IPA)

— #79. Mosaic Pale Ale (American Pale Ale)

— #95. Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout (American Imperial Stout)

9. The Ale Apothecary

Number of top beers in Oregon: 3

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #29. Sahalie (Wild Ale)

— #56. The Beer Formerly Known As (TBFKA) La Tache (Wild Ale)

— #59. Sahati (Sahti)

8. Upright Brewing Company

Number of top beers in Oregon: 3

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #21. Fantasia (Wild Ale)

— #23. Special Herbs (Seasonal) (Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale)

— #55. Four Play (Saison)

7. Barley Brown’s Brewpub

Number of top beers in Oregon: 4

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #46. Pallet Jack IPA (American IPA)

— #48. Chaos (Black IPA)

— #75. Forklift (Imperial IPA)

6. Deschutes Brewery

Number of top beers in Oregon: 5

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #6. The Abyss (American Imperial Stout)

— #36. Black Butte³ (Imperial Porter)

— #57. Black Mirror (American Barleywine)

5. Boneyard Beer Company

Number of top beers in Oregon: 6

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #4. Notorious Triple IPA (Imperial IPA)

— #11. Hop Venom Double IPA (Imperial IPA)

— #38. RPM IPA (American IPA)

4. Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant

Number of top beers in Oregon: 8

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #12. Turbulent Consequence: Pêche (Wild Ale)

— #20. Golden Canary (Wild Ale)

— #32. Sticky Hands – Tropical Slam (Imperial IPA)

3. Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

Number of top beers in Oregon: 12

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #9. Sang Noir (Wild Ale)

— #16. Noyaux (Wild Ale)

— #18. Sang Royal (Wild Ale)

2. Great Notion Brewing

Number of top beers in Oregon: 13

Highest ranked beers in Oregon:

— #5. Double Stack (American Imperial Stout)

— #14. Juice Box (JB DIPA) (New England IPA)

— #15. Blueberry Muffin (Fruited Kettle Sour)

1. de Garde Brewing