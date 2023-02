A view of downtown Astoria, Oregon from the Astoria Column above town. The Astoria Megler Bridge connects Oregon to Washington over the Columbia River.

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending December 2022. Data was available for 309 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $137,587 over the last 12 months.

Oregon metros with the most cities in the top 50

1. Newport, OR: 11

2. Astoria, OR: 6

3. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 5

3. Salem, OR: 5

5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 4

6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 3

7. Corvallis, OR: 2

7. Roseburg, OR: 2

9. Coos Bay, OR: 1

9. Hood River, OR: 1

9. Prineville, OR: 1

9. The Dalles, OR: 1

50. Mount Hood Parkdale

Typical home value: $663,218

1-year price change: +$47,550 (+7.7%)

5-year price change: +$236,193 (+55.3%)

Metro area: Hood River, OR

49. Deadwood

Typical home value: $377,998

1-year price change: +$48,042 (+14.6%)

5-year price change: +$160,425 (+73.7%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

48. Blachly

Typical home value: $420,588

1-year price change: +$49,536 (+13.4%)

5-year price change: +$186,055 (+79.3%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

47. Lyons

Typical home value: $523,149

1-year price change: +$50,462 (+10.7%)

5-year price change: +$216,471 (+70.6%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

46. Falls City

Typical home value: $355,294

1-year price change: +$51,572 (+17.0%)

5-year price change: +$185,817 (+109.6%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

45. Siletz

Typical home value: $457,780

1-year price change: +$52,770 (+13.0%)

5-year price change: +$230,016 (+101.0%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

44. Saint Paul

Typical home value: $614,326

1-year price change: +$54,813 (+9.8%)

5-year price change: +$257,936 (+72.4%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

43. Corvallis

Typical home value: $545,907

1-year price change: +$55,847 (+11.4%)

5-year price change: +$199,781 (+57.7%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

42. Cheshire

Typical home value: $623,123

1-year price change: +$56,105 (+9.9%)

5-year price change: +$261,070 (+72.1%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

41. Grand Ronde

Typical home value: $512,327

1-year price change: +$56,706 (+12.4%)

5-year price change: +$238,037 (+86.8%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

40. Mosier

Typical home value: $580,630

1-year price change: +$56,718 (+10.8%)

5-year price change: +$220,058 (+61.0%)

Metro area: The Dalles, OR

39. Otis

Typical home value: $510,210

1-year price change: +$59,692 (+13.2%)

5-year price change: +$253,153 (+98.5%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

38. Yachats

Typical home value: $539,301

1-year price change: +$60,236 (+12.6%)

5-year price change: +$248,662 (+85.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

37. Aurora

Typical home value: $717,490

1-year price change: +$60,815 (+9.3%)

5-year price change: +$244,668 (+51.7%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

36. Newport

Typical home value: $515,721

1-year price change: +$61,286 (+13.5%)

5-year price change: +$237,323 (+85.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

35. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $925,521

1-year price change: +$62,076 (+7.2%)

5-year price change: +$288,319 (+45.2%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

34. Logsden

Typical home value: $521,412

1-year price change: +$62,153 (+13.5%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Newport, OR

33. Powell Butte

Typical home value: $858,854

1-year price change: +$63,161 (+7.9%)

5-year price change: +$316,949 (+58.5%)

Metro area: Prineville, OR

32. Waldport

Typical home value: $504,637

1-year price change: +$63,486 (+14.4%)

5-year price change: +$247,387 (+96.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

31. Garibaldi

Typical home value: $321,930

1-year price change: +$64,111 (+24.9%)

5-year price change: +$138,443 (+75.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

30. Elkton

Typical home value: $473,161

1-year price change: +$65,896 (+16.2%)

5-year price change: +$209,883 (+79.7%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

29. Alsea

Typical home value: $380,297

1-year price change: +$66,068 (+21.0%)

5-year price change: +$155,274 (+69.0%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

28. Foster

Typical home value: $532,022

1-year price change: +$67,219 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: +$240,008 (+82.2%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

27. Scio

Typical home value: $602,176

1-year price change: +$67,436 (+12.6%)

5-year price change: +$254,916 (+73.4%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

26. Wheeler

Typical home value: $410,154

1-year price change: +$68,265 (+20.0%)

5-year price change: +$167,041 (+68.7%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

25. Millersburg

Typical home value: $607,315

1-year price change: +$68,691 (+12.8%)

5-year price change: +$249,800 (+69.9%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

24. Tangent

Typical home value: $512,626

1-year price change: +$70,263 (+15.9%)

5-year price change: +$218,424 (+74.2%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

23. Neotsu

Typical home value: $567,171

1-year price change: +$71,071 (+14.3%)

5-year price change: +$293,379 (+107.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

22. Depoe Bay

Typical home value: $621,682

1-year price change: +$71,786 (+13.1%)

5-year price change: +$294,897 (+90.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

21. Lincoln City

Typical home value: $543,899

1-year price change: +$71,894 (+15.2%)

5-year price change: +$270,789 (+99.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

20. Lorane

Typical home value: $503,144

1-year price change: +$72,236 (+16.8%)

5-year price change: +$229,243 (+83.7%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

19. Raleigh Hills

Typical home value: $1,031,168

1-year price change: +$72,975 (+7.6%)

5-year price change: +$282,666 (+37.8%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

18. Seal Rock

Typical home value: $551,126

1-year price change: +$74,559 (+15.6%)

5-year price change: +$267,561 (+94.4%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

17. Bandon

Typical home value: $533,911

1-year price change: +$77,228 (+16.9%)

5-year price change: +$239,479 (+81.3%)

Metro area: Coos Bay, OR

16. Tillamook

Typical home value: $416,467

1-year price change: +$77,886 (+23.0%)

5-year price change: +$171,553 (+70.0%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

15. Astoria

Typical home value: $518,312

1-year price change: +$82,301 (+18.9%)

5-year price change: +$215,570 (+71.2%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

14. Rockaway Beach

Typical home value: $422,023

1-year price change: +$82,329 (+24.2%)

5-year price change: +$176,116 (+71.6%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

13. Camas Valley

Typical home value: $405,060

1-year price change: +$84,288 (+26.3%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

12. Warrenton

Typical home value: $534,164

1-year price change: +$85,077 (+18.9%)

5-year price change: +$215,964 (+67.9%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

11. West Slope

Typical home value: $849,196

1-year price change: +$87,132 (+11.4%)

5-year price change: +$281,262 (+49.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. Dunes City

Typical home value: $692,119

1-year price change: +$87,850 (+14.5%)

5-year price change: +$311,931 (+82.0%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

9. Seaside

Typical home value: $545,251

1-year price change: +$89,068 (+19.5%)

5-year price change: +$217,988 (+66.6%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

8. Cloverdale

Typical home value: $492,076

1-year price change: +$99,555 (+25.4%)

5-year price change: +$209,135 (+73.9%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

7. Nehalem

Typical home value: $535,779

1-year price change: +$102,873 (+23.8%)

5-year price change: +$217,647 (+68.4%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

6. Otter Rock

Typical home value: $594,601

1-year price change: +$108,339 (+22.3%)

5-year price change: +$241,018 (+68.2%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

5. Gearhart

Typical home value: $703,054

1-year price change: +$112,062 (+19.0%)

5-year price change: +$270,029 (+62.4%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Neskowin

Typical home value: $633,152

1-year price change: +$117,766 (+22.9%)

5-year price change: +$250,123 (+65.3%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

3. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $993,838

1-year price change: +$122,287 (+14.0%)

5-year price change: +$367,880 (+58.8%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

2. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $926,195

1-year price change: +$133,497 (+16.8%)

5-year price change: +$333,467 (+56.3%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

1. Manzanita