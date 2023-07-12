The district says they prohibit harassment of any kind, but are refusing to say if they're considering any policy changes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least five women are claiming they’ve been sexually harassed in Portland Public Schools and that the district is not doing enough to stop it.

One of the women, Malak Elkher, resigned after an emotional speech at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Today, I came here to quit. Here (is) my card and keys,” Elkher said.

But these women and the union representing them say that if the district was taking this seriously, they wouldn’t have had to air their concerns during a school board meeting.

Elkher had been working for PPS as a custodian for around a month. She says her supervisor at Jackson Middle School would repeatedly ask her out on dates, despite her refusal. She reported the harassment to the manager and human resources.

“I didn’t get any results,” she said. “It made me feel very worthless because they didn’t care.”

Elkher was moved to a new school, where a different form of harassment began.

“He always copies the way I talk, the way I sound, the way I act,” she said of one of her coworkers.

She immigrated to the U.S. from northern Africa and feels her accent and nationality were the reasons her concerns weren’t taken seriously.

“I took this job very seriously for the future for me and my son. I worked my I worked very hard for them just to prove myself. And they didn’t care,” Elkher said.

Superintendent Guaduple Guerrero responded by saying there are several channels for employees to report harassment, but the union representing custodial and food service workers says each of the women would report the harassment to their manager, as well as their manager’s manager, human resources and the union.

“I know of at least five people who I have worked with as a shop steward and talked to who have faced sexual harassment at PPS,” said Gabe Penk, the shop steward for SEIU 503.

Of the five women, Penk says two were fired in what he believes is retaliation because there were no concerns on their record.

“We’re not asking for the district to tell us they have a policy. We’re aware they have a policy and they’re not following that and that’s our concern,” he said.

KOIN 6 News requested an interview with PPS leadership and asked if the district is considering any policy changes after these claims. PPS refused both those requests but did send a statement.

“Portland Public Schools prohibits sexual harassment and retaliation of any kind, including firing, for making a good-faith complaint. The district is deeply committed to fostering and maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all our employees,” the statement read.