PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Between pizza, coffee and Earth Day activities galore, there’s plenty to do around Portland and surrounding areas this weekend.

Hello Earthlings

Time to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday. Join your favorite folks at KOIN for a SOLVE clean up, or check out SOLVE’s numerous other cleans up to help Mother Nature and region stay beautiful.

It’s the Portland Mercury’s Pizza Week

Sunday is the last day of the Portland Mercury’s fan-favorite Pizza Week. There are 36 restaurants participating this year, offering deals galore. Check out the full list of participating restaurants, and check out our picks, which included ‘zas featuring peaches, pickles and potatos.

Record Store Day

Thousands of record stores around the world are participating in Record Store Day, which is Saturday — and of course the local shops have a number of activities and exclusive vinyls available for fans.

Good news for coffee lovers

The Specialty Coffee Association Expo at the Oregon Convention Center is through the weekend, and will feature the U.S. Coffee Championships.

Bridge to Brews

Get outside — and here’s the forecast — to run or walk an 8K or a 10K over some of Portland’s most iconic bridges. The race on Sunday, April 23, starts at Waterfront Park and ends there, but will feature a beer- and cider-tasting event after. Check it out here.

Visit an archeological dig

Saturday, April 22, also happens to be Public Archaeology Day, and the City of Salem is inviting the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Willamette Heritage Center to tour an excavation area in partnership with Willamette University, the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde and the Oregon Archeaological Society.

The project is hoping to identify two buildings in the Oregon Mission Indian Manual Labor Training School, a boarding school that had a significant role in the history of Kalapuya and Euro-American settlement of Salem.