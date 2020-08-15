NC woman turns 116, crowned oldest person in U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy 116th birthday to Miss Hester Ford!
FOX 46 Charlotte captured the moment Hester turned 115 last year when she had a party at Beatties Ford Road Library with her family.
Hester was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina in 1904. She went on to have 12 children with her husband, and has more than 50 grand-kids and 120 great-grand-kids!
Ms. Ford credits her incredible longevity to family and a strong faith in God. And yes, she is the oldest living person in the United States.
