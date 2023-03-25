Eugene, Oregon at night. Centered on Willamette Street. The defining artery of the city. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Single in the state of Oregon? How about considering a move?

U.S. News and World Report has named its top 25 places for singles to live in the U.S., and only one Pacific Northwest city made the list.

Coming in at No. 14 on the list was Eugene, Oregon. The reason?

“Eugene is seeing significant growth due to people moving into the area,” U.S. News and World Report said in its list, citing U.S. Census Bureau’s statistics and the number of unmarried people.

So what’s the full list of top places for singles if you’d rather not live in Eugene? Check it out below:

#25 – Orlando, Florida

#24 – Springfield, Massachusetts

#23 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

#22 – Albuquerque, New Mexico

#21 – Savannah, Georgia

#20 – Sarasota, Florida

#19 – Lansing, Michigan

#18 – Charleston, South Carolina

#17 – Kalamazoo, Michigan

#16 – Phoenix, Arizona

#15 – Tucson, Arizona

#14 – Eugene, Oregon

#13 – Pensacola, Florida

#12 – San Antonio, Texas

#11 – Jacksonville, Florida

#10 – Las Vegas, Nevada

#9 – Buffalo, New York

#8 – Tampa, Florida

#7 – Daytona Beach, Florida

#6 – Chicago, Illinois

#5 – Columbia, South Carolina

#4 – Austin, Texas

#3 – Tallahassee, Florida

#2 – Lakeland, Florida

#1 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The list was ranked by U.S. News and World Report based on a number of factors, including affordability, desirability and population growth, along with its Best Places to Live ranking.