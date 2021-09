PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 08: The Portland Thorns celebrate after defeating NJ/NY Gotham FC in penalty kicks to win the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship at Providence Park on May 08, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns’ Saturday home game against the Washington Spirit has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns on the Spirit, the National Women’s Soccer League announced.

The Thorns said the team is working with NWSL to reschedule “once health and safety protocols have been cleared.”

The next game on the Thorns’ schedule will take them to North Carolina. Kickoff against the Courage is set for noon Sept. 12.