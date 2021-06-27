Thousands without power during record-breaking heat

PGE had more than 5,000 customers without power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area lost power Sunday while the region experienced temperatures over 100 degrees.

As of 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Portland General Electric said 2,574 customers in Clackamas County, 1,291 customers in Multnomah County, 605 customers in Washington County and 765 customers in Yamhill County were without power.

PGE said the outages were heat-related. According to PGE’s outage website, all outages were expected to be restored by Sunday evening.

PGE suggested concerned customers visit the website for updates on the outages.

Pacific Power had one outage in Hood River affecting one customer and two outages near Knappa affecting 12 customers.

Clark Public Utilities had nine customers whose power was out.

At the same time, the current temperature measured at the Portland International Airport was 111 degrees.

Portland broke its all-time record-high temperature Sunday when it reached 109 degrees shortly before 2 p.m. It also broke the record Saturday when it reached 108 degrees. The previous record was 107 degrees, which was last recorded in August 1981.

KOIN 6 News spoke to PGE Wednesday about the upcoming heat wave. The utility company said it expected the hot weather would put a strain on the power grid as people work to stay cool. They said the increased energy caused by people using air conditioning units can strain the electrical system.

At the time, PGE said they were not expecting any outages because of the heat.