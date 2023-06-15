A 27-year-old man and two juvenile boys are in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27-year-old man and two juvenile boys are in custody Thursday after a drive-by shooting at the Alder Creek Apartments in Vancouver, police say.

Vancouver police responded to the shooting at 11614 Northeast 49th St. around 3 p.m. and did not locate the suspects, though they received descriptions of their appearances and vehicle. Police say there were no injuries.

At 5:53 p.m., officers received a concerned report that the occupants of a suspicious vehicle had been wearing ski masks and holding rifles. The car had recently been reported stolen out of Portland.

Police responded to the vehicle parked at 4600 NE 112 Ave. and say they tried to make a traffic stop when the vehicle sped away – leading to a pursuit into Oregon. As the vehicle crossed the Steele Bridge, officers say the suspects threw two guns out the window, which were recovered by VPD.

Officials say the vehicle came to a stop next to a MAX train and the suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding officers and unlawful possession of a firearm – pending additional charges.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.