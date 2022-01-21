Tigard police: Officer acted within policy in deadly 2021 shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An internal review by the Tigard Police Department found the former officer who shot and killed Jacob Macduff in January 2021 did not violate the department’s use of force policy, officials announced Friday.

On Jan. 6, 2021, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the Edgewood Manor Apartments near Southwest Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road, where 26-year-old Jacob Macduff was in his vehicle, armed with a knife but refused to be taken into custody, according to Tigard police.

During a struggle to make the arrest, former Tigard police officer Gabriel Maldonado shot and killed Macduff.

On Friday, Tigard police announced its Internal Use of Force Review Board evaluated the case and found the Maldonado’s use of force was within the department’s policy.

“They found that the force used in this case, including initial less lethal rounds and the subsequent deadly use of force, were both within department policy,” Tigard Police Department said.

While Tigard police found Maldonado didn’t violate policy, the department did note they upgraded to body-worn cameras, citing “aging audio equipment” as an issue.

In a statement, Tigard Police Chief Kathy McApline said “first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that any loss of life is tragic. I know the Macduff family continues to endure that painful loss.”

McAlpine also noted “although the actions of the officers were within policy, we will bring subject matter experts together to provide additional training relating to barricaded subjects.”

In May 2021, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton asked the Oregon Attorney General’s Office to review the investigation.

In September, a grand jury found criminal charges against Maldonado were not warranted. Following the criminal investigation, in December 2021, Tigard police conducted their review of the case.

Macduff’s mother, Dr. Maria Macduff, had also filed a tort claim through her attorney in April saying her son was experiencing a mental health crisis.