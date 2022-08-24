PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested and found with so-called “rainbow” fentanyl on him as authorities warn the drug is emerging in the Portland metro area, Tigard Police said.

On August 10, officers responded to a report of a man screaming erratically on top of a car on Southwest Hunziker Road around 11 p.m., Tigard police said.

Officers learned the man, who has not been identified, had several warrants for his arrest and took him into custody. While searching him, police reportedly found 5.5 grams of rainbow fentanyl.

Officials say rainbow fentanyl, often resembling sidewalk chalk, is emerging in the Portland metro area and warn that any form of fentanyl can be deadly.

Authorities ask if anyone sees fentanyl to not touch it and report it by calling 911.

“We are concerned about the availability of fentanyl in our community and the increasing number of overdoses across the region,” said Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann. “If you use, know that the strength of the drug varies, and the risk of overdose is high. Don’t use alone. Carry naloxone – it could save a life.”

Tigard police said so far in 2022, they have documented fentanyl in 70 police reports, compared to eight reports in 2021.