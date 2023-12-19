PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook County successfully built a bridge in 10 days, reopening a crucial county road on Dec. 15 after a powerful atmospheric river washed away a driveway-sized chunk of Miami Foley Road on Dec. 5.

Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity told KOIN 6 News on Dec. 7 that the county hoped to complete the already-planned project in 10 to 15 days after the county board of commissioners signed a disaster declaration on Dec. 6. The declaration allowed for emergency spending in response to the widespread damage caused by the storm.

The storm, which dissipated on Dec. 6, brought Tillamook County its highest flood levels since 2017 and caused at least $2.5 million in damages to local roads.

“Great News!” the county announced on social media on Dec. 15. “The work has been finished ahead of schedule. Please use caution as it is not a paved surface.”

The new bridge on Miami Foley Road, which Tillamook County completed in 10 days. (Tillamook County)

Because Miami Foley Road serves as the only direct detour between Garibaldi and Mohler when Highway 101 is closed, the county made the project a major priority, Laity told KOIN 6 News. The cost of the construction, completed by HP Civil Inc. and Mcgee Engineering Inc., cost the county a total of $690,203.

The bridge is open to vehicles. However, a few finishing touches, like the installation of permanent guardrails, are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.