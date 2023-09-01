Chief Raymond Rau was on leave for a month while officials conducted an investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The police chief of the Tillamook Police Department faces four charges related to the removal of controlled substances from an evidence locker, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Chief Raymond Rau was on leave for a month while officials conducted an investigation into the department’s handling of evidence between October 2021 and April 2023.

Investigators say Rau stole more than $100 in cash and less than $100-worth of controlled substances from the evidence locker.

Rau now faces four misdemeanor charges, including second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and two charges of first-degree official misconduct.

In May, the Oregon State Police conducted an audit of the Tillamook Police Department evidence storage and found missing or apparently tampered evidence in 83 cases going back to 2006.

