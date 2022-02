Portland Timbers forward Andy Polo gestures to a teammate during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers announced Wednesday Major League Soccer has suspended midfielder Andy Polo, effective immediately.

It comes after the league and team became aware of allegations of domestic violence against the player.

The Timbers say Polo is banned from all team activities and that MLS is conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information is made available.