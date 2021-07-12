Timberline Bike Park open for summer season

KOIN 6 News sports reporter AJ McCord tries out Timberline Bike Park for the first time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With summer in full swing, the Timberline Bike Park is now open for the summer season.

People of all ages can rent equipment and mountain bike in easy or more difficult trails. This phased opening includes the trails Gotta Go, Gravy Train, Re-Align, The Rock, Xerces, Brobi-Wan, and Camino De Michoacán (C.D.M.).

The easier trails feature wider lanes and a smoother ground for people to navigate.

“We have lessons every day, on the hour, every hour,” said Timberline Lodge Spokesperson John Burton. “You can walk up and try and get a lesson, but we strongly encourage you to call ahead and just make sure we have enough instructors available for you.”

Training camps and private lessons are also available for all ability levels throughout the summer at the lodge.

Burton says that bikers were lined up on opening day to hit the trails and adds that “the vibe at Timberline this time of year is truly unique. We have people dropping into the bike park up on the snowfield and people skiing and snowboarding.”

KOIN 6 News sports reporter AJ McCord hit the park last summer after a private lesson. She learned how to mountain bike, what to look out for on the trail and how to adjust to the terrain.

Some remaining trails out west, Arctic Circle and Dirtbag Down, will open once snow melt and final trail work is completed.

For more information, visit timberlinelodge.com.