Timberline to open for season on Thanksgiving day

The slopes open at 9 a.m.!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With 9 inches of fresh snow over 24 hours, Timberline Lodge is opening up the slopes on Thanksgiving Day.

Timberline will open for the winter 2019/2020 season at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Planning on operating 7 days a week, the Lodge’s daily hours will span from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bruno’s and Pucci lifts are the only terrains that will initially be open, but more will open as weather allows. The Summit Ski Area will be open for tubing from Friday through Monday.

Keep up to date with ski conditions here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather