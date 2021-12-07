TIMELINE: Newberg school board saga

2021 was a big year for the Newberg School District

Vets and residents attend protest after the Newberg School Superintendent Joe Morelock was fired without cause. November 11, 2021 (KOIN)

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District has had some major changes and trials in the last year.

Whether it be new school board members or finding a new superintendent, the district has been in national headlines surrounding what is deemed “controversial” at school. Last September, by a 4-3 vote, the board passed a re-written and more narrowly focused ban on political symbols on school grounds — Black Lives Matter and Pride symbols, flags or t-shirts.

What followed?

Lawsuits, a superintendent firing, and the search for a new leader for the Newberg School District. To know more details, take a look at the timeline above.

