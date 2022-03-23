PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prominent Proud Boy member Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was indicted and arraigned Wednesday on 11 charges relating to a Proud Boy rally that took place last year.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Toese was extradited Tuesday evening from Washington, where he was held in custody on separate charges, and was arraigned the following morning.

Toese’s co-defendant, Miles Furrow, was indicted and arraigned in January on charges related to the same event.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Toese and Furrow allegedly attended a Proud Boy rally that took place in a K-Mart parking lot of NE 122nd, and were a part of several violent incidents that took place at the event.

Toese was charged with three counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of weapon, two counts of riot and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Pending the deposition of the charges, the Multnomah County has requested that the court hold Toese in custody without bail, due to his past criminal convictions.