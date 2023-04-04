PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are looking for a killer after a man who was searching for his brother in Seattle was found dead, according to the “Murder in the Rain” podcast.

Arkan J. Al-Aboudy, also known as AJ, was found dead on a sidewalk along South Dearborn Street near 10th Avenue South on March 17, 2022 without his wallet, keys or ID, “Murder in the Rain” podcast host Emily Rowney says.

Al-Aboudy was in Seattle looking for his brother, Mike, who said he was taking a bus from Michigan where he lived with family, to Seattle on March 1, 2022, Rowney said — noting Mike faced health issues including diabetes and a recent cancer diagnosis.

According to Rowney, Al-Aboudy was worried for his brother after he had not heard from him for a few days and searched for him in Seattle homeless camps.

A woman found Al-Aboudy dead on the sidewalk and called police, Rowney said, noting he was likely shot and killed around 2:20 p.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.