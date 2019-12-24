Tire retailer Les Schwab confirms it’s looking to sell

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tire retailer Les Schwab’s board of directors and shareholders are seeking new ownership, a post on the company’s website stated.

The sale could go for at least $3 billion, Bloomberg first reported.

“Our incredible Tire Centers, and the company and communities we have built together, make us proud,” members of the Schwab family said in a joint statement. “As hard as it is to make the decision to sell this company, we are confident it will offer tremendous opportunity to build on all we have accomplished together for our customers, communities and our employees. We are excited to see what the future will bring.”

The company was established in 1952 by Les Schwab, who opened the first location in his hometown of Bend, Oregon, where it continues to be the company’s headquarters. He built his business from one store to hundreds of locations across the western states and passed away in 2007.

Today the company employs over 7,000 people.

