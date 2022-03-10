PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nasty surprise awaited for drivers around the Fred Meyer at NW 20th and Burnside in Portland.

Tires were punctured on at least 17 vehicles outside the store. A witness told KOIN 6 that they saw someone slash tires on numerous vehicles then take off.

The Portland Police Bureau says they searched the area but didn’t find any suspect. Police are still adding cars to the report as victims continue to call in.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story.