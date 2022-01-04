Top 10 countries immigrants to Portland come from

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those wanting to get know their diverse community a bit more, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Portland.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Portland as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Here are the top 10 sources of immigrants making their way to the Rose City, according to Stacker.com.
#10. Russia
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 7,472
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#9. United Kingdom
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 7,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
#8. Canada
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 9,942
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
#7. South Korea
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 10,690
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#6. Philippines
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 11,876
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#5. Ukraine
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 13,149
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#4. India
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 17,436
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
#3. China
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 17,840
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#2. Vietnam
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 22,122
– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Number of residents: 76,836
– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
For a full list, click here.