Top 10 countries immigrants to Portland come from

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those wanting to get know their diverse community a bit more, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Portland.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Portland as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Here are the top 10 sources of immigrants making their way to the Rose City, according to Stacker.com.

#10. Russia

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 7,472

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

#9. United Kingdom

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 7,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

#8. Canada

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 9,942

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

#7. South Korea

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 10,690

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

#6. Philippines

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 11,876

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%



National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

#5. Ukraine

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 13,149

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%

National

– Number of residents: 345,250

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #28 most common country of origin

#4. India

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 17,436

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%

National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin

#3. China

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 17,840

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

#2. Vietnam

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 22,122

– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.2%

National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Number of residents: 76,836

– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%

National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin

For a full list, click here.