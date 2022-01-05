Top 10 paying jobs in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — With people making career changes during the pandemic, here’s a look at some of the highest-paying jobs in the Portland metro area.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. The list includes the highest-paying jobs in Portland, Hillsboro and Vancouver.

In Portland, the annual mean wage is $61,860 or 9.9% higher than the national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $285,020, according to Stacker.com.

Below, you’ll find the top 10 jobs making the most money in the area. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#10. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $176,930

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Employment: 200,040

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#9. Pediatricians, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $181,010

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#8. Psychiatrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $214,440

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.

#7. Dentists, general

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $223,210

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#6. Nurse anesthetists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $224,950

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#5. General internal medicine physicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $239,170

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $245,960

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

#3. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $252,770

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

#2. Anesthesiologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $269,610

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $271,440

– Employment: 28,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

– Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $285,020

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.

