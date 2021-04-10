‘Total loss’: 1 injured in detached garage fire near Dallas

Cause of fire remains under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire that ripped through a detached garage near Dallas, Oregon Saturday morning completely destroyed the structure, according to officials from the Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Districts.

Crews were sent to a house on Laura Lane just outside Dallas proper just before 6 a.m. Upon their arrival they found a separate two-car garage with converted living quarters on the second floor engulfed in flames.

“Despite the crews best efforts the structure was a total loss,” officials said Saturday. “The crews were able to prevent any major damage on the adjacent home.”

One person who was able to escape the fire was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.