TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast

This story highlighting Sunday’s hurricane developments is no longer being updated. Get the latest update here.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast.

Beta was one of three named storms whirling in the Atlantic basin during an exceptionally busy hurricane season. If the system makes landfall in Texas — which forecasters predict it will sometime Monday — it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said that would tie a record set in 1916.

Tropical Storm Beta

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Beta continues to move slowly toward the Texas coast.

Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is about 120 miles south of Galveston, Texas. The tropical storm is currently moving 6 miles per hour west-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Storm Surge Warning:

Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

Tropical Storm Warning:

Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

Tropical Storm Watch:

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

Hurricane Teddy

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Teddy is slowly moving toward the north-northwest and is producing dangerous rip currents forecasted to happen along western Atlantic beaches for several days.

Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour and is about 210 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane is currently moving 6 miles per hour north-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning:

Bermuda

Tropical Storm Watches:

Lower East Pubnico to Canso Nova Scotia

Tropical Depression Wilfred

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Wilfred degenerates into a trough of low pressure. This is the last advisory.

Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is about 1,555 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Wilfred is currently moving 17 miles per hour west.

There are no current coastal watches and warnings in effect.