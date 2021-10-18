Traffic delays expected amid Morrison Bridge work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers are being warned about traffic impacts on the Morrison Bridge starting overnight on October 19.

The work will last from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Multnomah County officials.

The drawbridge will lift for extended periods to program the motor which operates the west leaf of the lift span. The bridge will open several times for about 20 minutes. Traffic will be able to cross between each drawbridge opening.

According to the Multnomah County officials, alternate routes include crossing the Burnside or Hawthorne bridges. The work will not impact ramp from Morrison Bridge westbound to Interstate 5 southbound offramp to Belmont Street/Highway 99E.