All lanes in stretch of I-84 E, W closed due to truck crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All eastbound and westbound lanes on a stretch of I-84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due to a truck that crashed near MP 238, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning.

ODOT said tow truck and environmental clean-up crews are on scene, working to get it reopened as soon as it is safe. Oregon Route 245 is also closed to through traffic.

Westbound lanes are open for local traffic only between Ontario and Baker City, ODOT said.

About 50 miles of the eastbound freeway are closed to all traffic at Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton.

There are currently no details about what caused the truck crash.

ODOT reminded drivers that conditions can change at any time. Call 511 for updates or see an interactive map with updates here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.