Woman in custody jumps out of moving Clark Co patrol car

Incident happened on SB I-5 near 199th Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in custody jumped out of the window of a moving patrol car on Monday afternoon, causing a massive backup on I-5 near Ridgefield.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was in custody for assault IV domestic violence and interfering with a 911 call. She was able to unbuckle her seat belt and jump out of the patrol car window while the car was moving at freeway speeds.

Traffic was still at a standstill from Ridgefield to La Center around 4 pm. Washington State Patrol said the backup was about a seven miles long. The right southbound lane has been completely blocked off.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The Southwest Regional Independent Investigation Team will be conducting an investigation into the incident. The deputy who was driving the patrol car was placed on critical incident leave.

