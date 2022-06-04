PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade will wind through downtown Portland Saturday night, and drivers will have to adjust their routes accordingly.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Naito Parkway, head down Salmon and 4th Avenue, then west on Davis Street before going down Broadway and turning onto Taylor Street for the home stretch.

Multnomah County announced that multiple ramps to the Hawthorne and Morrison Bridges will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m.:

The Southwest Naito Parkway on-ramp to the Hawthorne Bridge eastbound lane will be closed.

The Morrison Bridge off-ramp to SW Naito will be closed.

The Morrison Bridge eastbound on-ramp from Naito will be closed.

The Starlight Parade will also be crossing into the Old Town District, an area that has been plagued with violence. Police said more than 150 officers will be around to help if anything goes wrong.