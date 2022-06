PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County announced just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday that the Broadway Bridge is closed due to an emergency response.

It is unclear when the bridge will fully reopen.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a death investigation is underway.

The Lines for Life hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255 for anyone experiencing substance abuse or a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story.