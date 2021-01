Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — The Burnside Bridge is closed to all traffic throughout the weekend from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m–that is both for Saturday Jan. 30 and Sunday Jan. 31.

The closure is allowing crews to upgrade the bridge’s lift system.

When the bridge in closed, TriMet buses will detour to the steel bridge before getting back on their normal routes.

This is the same project that closed down the Burnside Bridge earlier in the month.