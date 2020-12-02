Car fire forces closure on I-84; eastbound backups expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 has forced a closure and subsequent backups, officials said Wednesday.

Gresham Fire got word of a fire near milepost 17 and Marine Drive around 10:15 a.m.

Responding emergency crews found the fully-involved sedan on the eastbound off ramp to the freeway’s frontage road. No one was able to locate anyone near the car — including the owner. Because of the high winds and amount of fuel on the ground near the vehicle, it was a difficult fire to extinguish, GF said.

Crews said the car was a total loss.

KOIN 6 reached out to the Gresham Police Department for more information and will report any new developments as they come in.

KOIN 6 Traffic