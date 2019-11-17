Car fire stalls traffic on Hwy 217

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire on Highway 217 has backed up traffic Saturday evening.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the incident just after 5 p.m. The car, which sat on the shoulder of the highway, temporarily blocked all southbound traffic from passing it as flames billowed out from the hood of the vehicle.

The stretch of highway between Tigard and Beaverton was backed up with 20 minute delays, according to ODOT’s TripCheck. The traffic website reported that there were multiple crashes along Highway 217.

A car on fire stalls traffic on Highway 217 Saturday evening. November 16, 2019 (Courtesy Paul Denis)

A car on fire stalls traffic on Highway 217 Saturday evening. November 16, 2019 (Courtesy Paul Denis)

A car on fire stalls traffic on Highway 217 Saturday evening. November 16, 2019 (Courtesy Paul Denis)

A car on fire stalls traffic on Highway 217 Saturday evening. November 16, 2019 (TripCheck)

It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

Traffic was moving again in both directions shortly after 6 p.m. however there was still congestion in the area.

