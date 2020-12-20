Columbia River Hwy closed after landslide near Multnomah Falls

The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed in both directions of travel one mile west of Multnomah Falls due to a debris slide from heavy rainfall feeding Mosquito Springs Creek. Photo by ODOT, Dec. 20, 2020.

Roadway to be shut down in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide near Multnomah Falls has forced officials to close off a section of the Historic Columbia River Highway in both directions.

The eastbound and westbound lanes at Mosquito Springs Creek–roughly a mile to the west of the Falls–will be closed, “possibly until Monday,” according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Here’s another look at that rock slide on the E Historic Columbia HW pic.twitter.com/1CQKKwWezB — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) December 20, 2020

About 70 cubic yards of material had blocked the highway by 4 a.m. Sunday between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls, according to ODOT. Officials said there was a potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway as heavy rain overnight continued into Sunday.

Avalanche Warning for the mountains, heavy rain elsewhere

Here’s a look at a clean up of a mud slide on the E Historic Columbia HW. There are road closures on a section of this HW. #traffic @KOIN6Traffic pic.twitter.com/u1Ncix3LDP — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) December 20, 2020

A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for most of Northwest Oregon as moderate to heavy rain will continue through Sunday.

