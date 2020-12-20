Columbia River Hwy closed after landslide near Multnomah Falls

Traffic

Roadway to be shut down in both directions

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed in both directions of travel one mile west of Multnomah Falls due to a debris slide from heavy rainfall feeding Mosquito Springs Creek. Photo by ODOT, Dec. 20, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide near Multnomah Falls has forced officials to close off a section of the Historic Columbia River Highway in both directions.

The eastbound and westbound lanes at Mosquito Springs Creek–roughly a mile to the west of the Falls–will be closed, “possibly until Monday,” according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

About 70 cubic yards of material had blocked the highway by 4 a.m. Sunday between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls, according to ODOT. Officials said there was a potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway as heavy rain overnight continued into Sunday.

Avalanche Warning for the mountains, heavy rain elsewhere

A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for most of Northwest Oregon as moderate to heavy rain will continue through Sunday.

KOIN 6 Traffic

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss