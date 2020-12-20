Columbia River Hwy closed after landslide near Multnomah Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide near Multnomah Falls has forced officials to close off a section of the Historic Columbia River Highway in both directions.
The eastbound and westbound lanes at Mosquito Springs Creek–roughly a mile to the west of the Falls–will be closed, “possibly until Monday,” according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Here’s another look at that rock slide on the E Historic Columbia HW pic.twitter.com/1CQKKwWezB— Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) December 20, 2020
About 70 cubic yards of material had blocked the highway by 4 a.m. Sunday between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls, according to ODOT. Officials said there was a potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway as heavy rain overnight continued into Sunday.
Avalanche Warning for the mountains, heavy rain elsewhere
Here’s a look at a clean up of a mud slide on the E Historic Columbia HW. There are road closures on a section of this HW. #traffic @KOIN6Traffic pic.twitter.com/u1Ncix3LDP— Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) December 20, 2020
A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for most of Northwest Oregon as moderate to heavy rain will continue through Sunday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.