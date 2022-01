Viewer photo of law enforcement responding to an incident on Interstate 5 near Ridgefield, Washington, on Jan. 19, 2022. (Credit: Joe Clark)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A crash blocked the left lane of I-5 southbound near Ridgefield at milepost 14.2 just after 11:00 a.m., according to the Washington State Department Of Transportation.

Authorities did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment on the cause of the crash.

However, a KOIN 6 viewer’s video from the scene showed multiple law enforcement agency vehicles and a truck facing what appeared to be northbound.

This is a developing story.