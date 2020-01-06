Crashes congest Hwy 26 as people return from Mt Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travelers coming home from a day of skiing on Mount Hood are delayed Sunday evening after a couple of crashes compounded already congested lanes.

Kimberly Dinwiddie, of the Oregon Department of Transportation, said that backups and delays are to be expected on Highway 26 in the evening—the ski lifts are closing and people are heading home from a day on the mountain. This is especially true during the holiday break with students home from school.

However, conditions worsened as the sun set Sunday. Earlier in the evening, a crash closed the eastbound lane of OR 35 five miles past Highway 26. While ODOT did not have specifics on the crash, it furthered backup in the area.

Later in the evening, there was a crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 26 at OR 35. That crash currently has the left lane closed, said ODOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.