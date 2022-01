PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During a Portland Police Bureau “car theft mission” to find stolen vehicles on Tuesday, officers found nearly a dozen stolen cars, made 18 arrests, recovered guns and thousands of fentanyl pills in East Portland.

“The commander at each precinct said that this is a big enough problem in our precinct that we need to make a special effort here,” PPB Sergeant Kevin Allen said of car thefts in Portland.

He says a lot of stolen cars end up in east Portland, particularly in the Gateway neighborhood. So, a team of officers focused their mission in the area to track down stolen cars.

“A bunch of people were hired on overtime, they also had the Neighborhood Response Team in East Precinct involved in this mission. The mission was during day shift, and it was about 10 hours and over the course of those 10 hours they had really good success,” Allen explained.

He says during those 10 hours, the team of officers arrested 18 people, mostly on outstanding warrants. They also recovered 11 stolen cars and bags with 3,000 fentanyl pills.