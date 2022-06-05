PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eastbound lanes of I-84 have been shut down Sunday morning in Northeast Portland and drivers will need to find alternative routes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said “police activity” has closed all eastbound lanes of the freeway at NE 33rd Avenue. The NE Cesar Chavez Boulevard on-ramp to I-84 E is open.

Transportation officials expect the portion of I-84 to be closed for several hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Get the latest updates on road conditions with ODOT’s interactive map here.

This is a developing story.