PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Several traffic closures on Northeast Prescott Street will impact drivers over the weekend as the Portland Water Bureau begins emergency repairs for the area’s water system.

The closure begins Saturday at 7 a.m. and continue through Sunday evening and impact the areas surrounding three work zones on the street, including near Northeast 42nd, 47th and 54th Avenues.

Eastbound traffic between Northeast 33rd and Northeast 60th Avenues and westbound traffic between NE 42nd and NE 33rd Avenues will be closed except to local residential or business traffic. The Portland Water Bureau says they encourage taking local detours on Northeast Fremont Street or Northeast Killingsworth Street.

The closure will not impact the Portland Sunday Parkways event taking place over the weekend, but the bureau does say drivers should consider alternate routes and expect delays when traveling to and from the area.

For continued updates on when Northeast Prescott Street will reopen, follow the Portland Water Bureau’s Twitter page.

During the closure, the bureau will install two new valves and repair a recently discovered leak on a main pipe that could otherwise cause localized flooding. However, no homes are expected to be without water during this repair work.

The bureau said in a statement, “While construction projects—especially unexpected projects—are inconvenient, these repairs and improvements will strengthen our water system and keep it operational for the decades ahead.”