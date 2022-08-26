The Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River, June 26, 2022 (KOIN)

Northbound span of the Interstate Bridge will close overnight Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those headed to across the Columbia River to Washington this weekend should plan ahead as the Interstate Bridge will be undergoing some maintenance.

Northbound lanes will shut down for an extended amount of time Saturday night before opening the following morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews will shut down all northbound lanes at 11 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for deck patching and drawbridge maintenance. The northbound on-ramp from Jantzen Beach will also be closed Saturday night.

The initial maintenance plan included closing lanes Friday night, but ODOT says that closure has been rescheduled for another time.

ODOT says drivers should expect delays or find other routes.