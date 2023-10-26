Police said there was 1 person dead at the scene of the 2-car crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon impacted traffic for several hours as police investigated.

When officers arrived to the scene at North Failing Street around 3:31 p.m., they found a multi-vehicle crash with one person dead at the scene. The statuses of the other people involved in the crash have yet to be shared with the public.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says I-5 South was closed from Milepost 304 to 300. The freeway reopened around 8:10 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about this crash to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-280468.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.