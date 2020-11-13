Fatal crash near E Burnside and 122nd activates PPB’s Major Crash Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is responding to a traffic crash involving a fatality near East Burnside Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue, PPB said in a press release.
The collision, which occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood, has also disrupted service of the MAX Blue Line, Trimet said via Twitter. Shuttle buses serving stations between Gateway/NE 99th Ave Transit Center and E 148th Ave. Delays are expected.
PPB said that while there is no additional information about the incident at this time, an updated news release or social media post will be pushed out as investigators learn more.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as we learn more information.
