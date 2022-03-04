PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The lower deck of the Fremont Bridge, northbound I-405, will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights for repairs and additional maintenance work.



The Oregon Department of Transportation suggests travelers use the Marquam Bridge and I-5 N as a detour.



The bridge closures will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with re-opening coming at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.



During the closure, traffic will be directed off northbound I-405 to the ramp to westbound U.S. 26, the Sunset Highway.



The eastbound Highway 26 and Hwy. 30 ramps to northbound I-405 will be closed. Traffic from the eastbound Hwy. 30 ramp will be directed to southbound I-405.



The Northeast Couch Street and Gilsan Street on-ramps to northbound I-405 will also be closed.



According to ODOT, the maintenance work is a part of on ongoing effort to preserve the safety of the Fremont Bridge, which will turn 50-years old next year.