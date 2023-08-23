PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Maintenance work on the Hawthorne Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays throughout the week, Multnomah County announced.

Starting 1 p.m. Wednesday, crews will be conducting frequent bridge lifts to grease the bridge’s counterweight cables. According to the county, the maintenance work will take two hours, with bridge lifts lasting 15-20 minutes.

Maintenance will continue from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday with longer bridge lifts, Multnomah County said.

On Sunday, the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians for further maintenance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.