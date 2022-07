The Hawthorne Bridge, looking west into downtown Portland (Multnomah County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic may be heavy this weekend as one of Portland’s busiest bridges for bicycles and transit will close for maintenance work.

The Hawthorne Bridge will close to all users between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but will still lift for river traffic.

A contractor will be inspecting the bridge while crews grease its counterweight cables, according to Multnomah County.

Officials said traffic will need to seek other routes over the weekend.