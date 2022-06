PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 30, near St. Johns Bridge, are shut down after a tree crashed onto a house — dragging power lines into the roadway, ODOT announced Friday evening.

PGE crews are working to clear the area along NW St. Helens Road.

ODOT said there is no estimated time for reopening.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.