I-205 shut down after pursuit, deputy-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 205 north and southbound lanes closed Wednesday after a pursuit and deputy-involved shooting just before 10:30 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Clackamas police were involved in the pursuit and called Portland police for assistance. The pursuit, led officers northbound on I-205 and ended after the suspect’s car crashed on I-205 near Southeast Market Street.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, ran from the car and into southbound lanes where the deputy-involved shooting happened — killing the suspect on the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Authorities expect the freeway to be closed for several hours and ask drivers to use an alternative route.

A KOIN 6 News crew saw Portland Police Bureau, Clackamas police and Oregon State Police on the scene on I-205 between Stark and Division Street and an overturned car in a northbound lane.

All lanes of I-205 were shut down Wednesday evening. An ODOT traffic camera shows southbound at Division just before 11:30 p.m. (ODOT)

Portland Police Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871.

