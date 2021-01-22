I-405 to close as crews install new pedestrian bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge is going up in Portland this weekend and I-405 will be temporarily closed.
The new bridge, called Flanders Crossing, will connect Northwest Portland to the Pearl District and the central city over I-405. There will also be new traffic signals at NW 14th and 16th avenues and a four-way stop sign at 15th Avenue for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring.
Crews will be installing it over the weekend. The interstate will be closed in both directions starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said I-405 will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday morning. The on- and off-ramps at NW Couch Street were blocked off Friday morning.
Drivers will be detoured to I-5 through the weekend. All northbound traffic will take Exit 1D at 12th Avenue/Highway 26. Southbound traffic, including traffic from the Fremont Bridge, will take Exit 2A/2B at Everett/Couch/Burnside.
ODOT said the construction of the bridge is weather-dependent and could be derailed by wind gusts 35 mph or higher.
