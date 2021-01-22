I-405 to close as crews install new pedestrian bridge

Crews work along the western I-405 retaining wall in preparation for the installation of Flanders Crossing. (Fabian Jimenez Arenas, PBOT)

Flanders Crossing will open to pedestrians and bicyclists sometime this spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge is going up in Portland this weekend and I-405 will be temporarily closed.

The new bridge, called Flanders Crossing, will connect Northwest Portland to the Pearl District and the central city over I-405. There will also be new traffic signals at NW 14th and 16th avenues and a four-way stop sign at 15th Avenue for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. It’s expected to open sometime in the spring.

An illustrated rendering of the future Flanders Crossing over I-405. (PBOT)

Crews will be installing it over the weekend. The interstate will be closed in both directions starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said I-405 will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday morning. The on- and off-ramps at NW Couch Street were blocked off Friday morning.

Drivers will be detoured to I-5 through the weekend. All northbound traffic will take Exit 1D at 12th Avenue/Highway 26. Southbound traffic, including traffic from the Fremont Bridge, will take Exit 2A/2B at Everett/Couch/Burnside.

ODOT said the construction of the bridge is weather-dependent and could be derailed by wind gusts 35 mph or higher.

Click here for real-time traffic information during the I-405 closure.