PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Fremont Bridge are closed briefly Monday morning for a motorcade that will honor Washington State Trooper Eric Gunderson who died of COVID-19 Sunday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT advised drivers to expect delays.

When the motorcade passes north of Broadway, ODOT said, northbound traffic will slow as it crosses the Interstate Bridge to Washington.