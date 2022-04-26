PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An I-5 southbound lane is blocked after two semi trucks went down an embankment, according to Washington State Police.
Authorities say the left lane is now open after a trailer loaded with metal shelving became detached and crashed into the Columbia River. WSP said metal shavings are now floating in the river.
Meanwhile, the other semi was engulfed in flames.
Officials said three cars were also involved in the incident but no serious injuries were reported.
Officials warn drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story.